ALDI Acquiring Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket From Southeastern Grocers

ALDI has entered into a definitive agreement with Southeastern Grocers to acquire its Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarket banners as part of a larger divestiture. The acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said ALDI CEO Jason Hart. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

According to Hart, ALDI will evaluate which Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations will be converted to the ALDI format. “For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores,” he continued.

“This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “ALDI shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value – and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbors throughout the Southeast.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Concurrently, Southeastern Grocers has agreed to divest its Fresco y Más operations, which include 28 stores and four pharmacies, to the Fresco Retail Group, LLC investment group. That sale is expected to be consummated in the first quarter of 2024 with all stores and pharmacies in the Fresco y Más banner to continue operating as they are presently.

“Our successful transformational journey has created a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and common commitments to creating value for their customers," said Hucker. "We believe these next steps will fuel a phenomenal experience for our customers, new opportunities for our associates and increased value for our shareholders. As the sales processes proceed, we’ll stay acutely focused upon delivering the exceptional quality, service and value that our customers and communities have come to expect from us.”

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, meanwhile, currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100.