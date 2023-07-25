ALDI Customers Choose 2023 Fan Favorites

ALDI has released the results of its fifth annual Fan Favorites survey, revealing its 13 most popular products in the country. In addition, ALDI shared emerging grocery trends that are reshaping how its customers shop.

This year’s winners include:

TikTok Made Me Buy It: Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese Rookie of the Year: Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt Ready When You Are: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza Snacks For Everyone: Happy Farms String Cheese Cream Of the Crop: Avocados On The Lighter Side: Simply Nature Avocado Oil Protein Pick: Kirkwood Fresh Chicken What A Deal: Clancy's Kettle Chips Great Catch: Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Mediterranean Herb Raise A Glass: Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rose Choose Your Cheese: Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella Sweet Tooth Satisfaction: Specially Selected Ice Cream Sauce on the Side: Specially Selected Vinaigrette Dressings

"Our loyal shoppers are always vocal about their love for ALDI products and over 70,000 of them sang praises in this year's Fan Favorites survey," said Scott Patton, VP of national buying. "Their feedback is invaluable, which is why we were excited to introduce new survey categories inspired by our fans' interests, including 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' among others."

As part of this year’s announcement, ALDI is making a special offer available to its customers through DoorDash. Shoppers who add three or more of the Fan Favorite products to their DoorDash cart will get $10 off their subtotal, excluding taxes and fees.

Among the grocery trends ALDI identified this year are a love of dairy and a desire for quick meal solutions. Item purchases based on TikTok videos and all things avocado-related also emerged as trends.

Following a banner 2022, ALDI revealed plans to open 120 new stores across the United States throughout 2023. The discount retailer says customers are actively asking for more ALDI locations, and the expansion is also part of a larger omnichannel push that will help make grocery shopping as convenient and enjoyable as possible.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.