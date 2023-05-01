ALDI Reveals Big U.S. Growth Plans

Following a banner 2022, ALDI has revealed plans to open 120 new stores across the United States throughout 2023. The discount retailer says customers are actively asking for more ALDI locations, and the expansion is also part of a larger omnichannel push that will help make grocery shopping as convenient and enjoyable as possible.

ALDI already opened 35 new stores in the first quarter of its fiscal year, including locations in the previously unserved communities of Glendale, Ariz., and El Cajon, Calif. Other new store openings will span the continental United States, including new markets in the Louisiana cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“While inflation is undoubtedly driving unprecedented demand for affordable groceries, we know that once customers experience the ALDI difference, they keep shopping with us, even when the economy improves,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more ALDI locations coast-to-coast.”

The Southeast is a big focus for the retailer, which opened its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Ala., in February. The 564,000-square-foot facility is equipped to service stores across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. In total, the 100 stores that will be supported by the Loxley facility represent an opportunity to reach more than 8 million customers.

In 2022, ALDI opened and remodeled 139 stores, gained approximately 9.4 million new customers and saw double-digit growth year over year. A report from Placer.ai shows that ALDI saw some of the greatest gains in foot traffic during the fourth quarter of that year – an increase of 6.8% YoY and 30.2% Yo3Y.

The company is on track to have more than 2,400 total stores nationwide by the end of this year.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.