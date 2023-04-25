ALDI Adding West Coast Stores

ALDI is expanding its presence out west with the opening of new locations in communities previously not served by the discount grocer.

On Thursday, April 27, ALDI will celebrate the opening of the Glendale, Ariz., and El Cajon, Calif., stores. Both locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from April 27 through April 30.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley regional VP for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Glendale and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley regional VP for ALDI, echoed Cindel’s comments for the new El Cajon store.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

