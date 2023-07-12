Advertisement
07/12/2023

Lidl Expands in Virginia

New store is part of mixed-use community that is transforming the historic Lorton Reformatory into vibrant urban village
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Lidl Lorton, Va.
Lidl’s new store in Lorton, Va., is part of Liberty, the mixed-use community that is transforming the historic Lorton Reformatory into a vibrant urban village.

Lidl US will open its newest store in Virginia’s Fairfax County on July 26. The store will be located at 9001 White Spruce Way in Lorton and is part of Liberty, the mixed-use community that is transforming the historic Lorton Reformatory into a vibrant urban village. The discount grocer invested millions of dollars in the site where it is creating more than 45 new jobs.

“I am excited to welcome Lidl to Liberty! Not only does it bring a diversity of grocery shopping options to Lorton, but it provides a walkable, bikeable location to many, many residents in the immediate vicinity of the store,” said Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck. “As an anchor for the rest of the commercial development at Liberty, we are already seeing exciting new options coming and anticipate welcoming Taco Rock and others to the site this fall.”

“From the earliest stages of this project, the County and the Lorton community had a vision of a neighborhood with schools, parks and shopping all within walking distance,” said Partner/VP of Elm Street Development Jack Perkins. “We are thrilled to make an important part of that vision a reality by introducing Lidl to the Liberty community.”

Lidl bakery
Lidl’s fresh bakery will offer breads and pastries baked throughout the day.

Local leaders will welcome Lidl to the community at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 26 starting at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8:00 a.m. will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also sample Lidl’s assortment and take advantage of special giveaways. “Get-them-while-you-can special offers” will also be available.

In addition, the evening before the grand opening, community members are invited to celebrate the addition of the new store at a family-friendly open house event on July 25. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will offer games, face painting for the kids, as well as the opportunity for community members to tour the new store, try product samples and learn more about the new Lidl location. 

To contribute to its new community, Lidl is partnering with Lorton Community Action Center to provide food to those in need. Throughout the entire grand opening weekend, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new myLidl member who signs up and sets the new store as their home store.

The Lorton store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.    

Also in Fairfax County, Lidl opened a new store in Chantilly on May 3. However, the grocer is balancing store openings and closings. Customers in Charlottesville, Va., will lose their Lidl on July 16. That store opened nearly two years ago to the date, on July 14, 2021.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates approximately 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. The grocer runs 170-plus stores in the United States. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

