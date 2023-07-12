Lidl Expands in Virginia

Local leaders will welcome Lidl to the community at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 26 starting at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8:00 a.m. will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also sample Lidl’s assortment and take advantage of special giveaways. “Get-them-while-you-can special offers” will also be available.

In addition, the evening before the grand opening, community members are invited to celebrate the addition of the new store at a family-friendly open house event on July 25. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will offer games, face painting for the kids, as well as the opportunity for community members to tour the new store, try product samples and learn more about the new Lidl location.

To contribute to its new community, Lidl is partnering with Lorton Community Action Center to provide food to those in need. Throughout the entire grand opening weekend, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new myLidl member who signs up and sets the new store as their home store.

The Lorton store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Also in Fairfax County, Lidl opened a new store in Chantilly on May 3. However, the grocer is balancing store openings and closings. Customers in Charlottesville, Va., will lose their Lidl on July 16. That store opened nearly two years ago to the date, on July 14, 2021.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates approximately 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. The grocer runs 170-plus stores in the United States. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.