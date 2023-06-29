Whole Foods Market Historic Walter Reed Store Finally Opens

The long-awaited Whole Foods Market in Washington, D.C.’s historic Walter Reed development opened its doors on June 28.

The Parks at Walter Reed is a growing, vibrant community that consists of a 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center, which was in operation from 1909 to 2011. At full buildout, The Parks will include 3.1 million square feet of mixed-use development and feature adaptive reuse of existing historic buildings, new construction, and an abundance of outdoor amenities through a network of parks and plazas.

Located at the corner of 12th Street NW and Dahlia Street NW, the new Whole Foods Historic Walter Reed store design embraces calming colors and reflective finishes, offering a nostalgic feel that blends with the architecture of the old army hospital.