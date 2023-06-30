Lidl Unveils 2 East Coast Stores

It’s a two-fer for Lidl this week as the German-based grocer lifted the lid on a pair of stores in Greensboro, N.C., and Washington, D.C. Both locations welcomed customers on June 28.

The Greensboro store at 3005 Martinsville Road is the 27th Lidl in the state of North Carolina. As with other locations, the latest market features an assortment of grocery essentials, frozen foods, fresh baked pastries, fresh produce and a rotating selection of nonfood “surprises,” according to Lidl.

The new 27,000-square-foot store in the nation’s capital is located at 3100 14th Street NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. It is the second store in the D.C. area, following the opening of a Lidl last fall in the Skyland Town Center.

The grand opening events for both stores included free samples and giveaways of Lidl swag and gift cards to the first 100 customers. In the opening days, shoppers can also score deals on a variety of products, including items for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The stores will be open initially from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Same-day delivery through Shipt is available to members enrolled in the myLidl program.

In other news, Lidl announced that it is teaming up with Avocados from Peru for a summer promotion. Running from July 1 to Sept. 5, the sweepstakes offers a grand prize of a 2023 Tesla Model 3. MyLidl customers can also enter to win an Aventon Aventure e-bike or a $2,000 gift card. The contest is open to legal residents of the nine states where Lidl operates stores: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, as well as Washington, D.C.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer runs about 170 stores in the U.S. Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.