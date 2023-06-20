Lowes Foods to Debut 1st of 5 New Stores in Carolinas

Lowes Foods LLC, has revealed that it will open a Pittsboro, N.C., store on June 29. The new location is part of the grocer’s five-store growth plan revealed at the beginning of the year.

The Pittsboro store is located at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Northwood High School Road on Ramseur Road. It will feature Lowes Foods Originals, store features that are unique to Lowes Foods. These features are what make the regional grocer famous for offering entertaining food experiences.

For example, the Pittsboro store will include the Beer Den, which offers a vast selection of crafts and drafts that is varied and local. Shoppers can grab a pour and sip while they shop, or fill a growler or crowler to take home. There are also seasonal offerings of unique beers, along with special events and tap takeovers.

For caffeine lovers, Lowes offers Boxcar Coffee, where customers can sip on a cup of coffee while they shop or grab a smoothie for the kids. There are also limited-time seasonal offers.

Then there’s SausageWorks. According to Lowes, SausageWorks is what you’d get if Willy Wonka had made sausage instead of candy. It features locally made pork, beef and poultry sausages in various flavors, from the familiar crowd-pleasers to the “are they insane?” combinations.

The Community Table is a place where shoppers can gather and be inspired to try something new. Constructed of reclaimed wood from local barns, it also serves as a site for events such as recipe sampling, activities for children, and presentations of eating tips.

Customers with a sweet tooth can watch “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” square cakes in all sizes being assembled at The Cakery, while the Cheese Shop is the place to find all things cheese.

Wait, though — there’s more! The Pittsboro store’s deli will also feature selections from three Lowes Foods’ Originals: The Chicken Kitchen, The Smokehouse and Sammy’s.

The Chicken Kitchen is for all things chicken — rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken pot pies, chicken tenders, chicken salad and Cock-a-Doodle Noodle soup. The chicken is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and is raised with “no antibiotics ever.”

The Smokehouse offers a daily rotation of wood-smoked meats, including beef, pork, chicken and salmon, using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. They can be picked up ready to eat or ready to take home and heat.

Sammy’s is the place to grab a sandwich or pizza. Shoppers can have these custom-made using Boar’s Head products or something from the Smokehouse, and vegetables from Pick & Prep. Customers can eat in-store or grab their items and go.

The Pittsboro location will also offer online shopping through Lowes Foods to Go.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the store on Thursday, June 29 at 7:55 a.m., followed by the doors opening at 8 a.m.

Lowes Foods is also planning stores in Concord and Kannapolis, N.C., and Aiken and Indian Land, S.C.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional for 2023.