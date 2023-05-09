Lidl Unveils Plans for 2nd Manhattan Store

Lidl is expanding its presence in New York City with its forthcoming new store that will be part of a mixed-income apartment building in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The 23,000-square-foot ground-floor store is expected to open in early 2026 and offer the discount grocer’s familiar product assortment inclusive of bakery, fresh produce, floral, meats and seafood sections, as well as other everyday grocery essentials. When open, this will be Lidl’s second Manhattan store joining the Harlem location that opened in 2022.

“We are excited to introduce Lidl’s fresh groceries, low prices and convenient shopping experience to the Chelsea community,” said Or Raitses, senior director of Real Estate for Lidl’s Northern Region. “We look forward to continuing our expansion in New York City and opening even more stores in the future, bringing our unique value proposition to additional areas of the city where New Yorkers for far too long have had to put up with high grocery prices.”

The 188-unit residential building is being developed under the Affordable NY Program with 30% of its units reserved for low-and-middle income New Yorkers. Demolition on site is scheduled to begin in May and construction on the 200,000-square-foot, 7-story building is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

“MAG Partners is thrilled to welcome a high-quality supermarket to the Penn South community,” said MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, the real estate developer for the project. “Lidl shares our commitment to the greater Chelsea community and will bring excellent service and products to this neighborhood.”

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer runs about 170 stores in nine East Coast states, with 25 in New York State. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.