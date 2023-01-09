Lidl to Debut 1st Stand-Alone Ground-Up Store in New York
Deer Park is Lidl’s first store in New York to use CO2 natural refrigerant. Other eco-friendly features include electric vehicle-charging stations.
“We commend Lidl for investing in the latest clean, efficient technology while building this state-of-the-art store,” noted Michael Voltz, PSEG Long Island’s director of energy efficiency and renewable energy. “The installed electric vehicle chargers will support their customers who choose to drive electric vehicles, and the efficient refrigeration equipment will save Lidl money and energy while helping the environment.”
Local leaders will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 18 grand-opening day. During the celebrations, customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand-opening special offers. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will be presented with special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways.
Throughout its grand-opening weekend, Jan. 18-22, Lidl will donate $1 to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, for every new myLidl member who signs up and sets Lidl Deer Park as their home store. Lidl recently launched its Peak Harvest private label produce line, which raises funds for CMN Hospitals. For each purchase of Peak Harvest products throughout the month of January, Lidl will donate 1% of retail sales to CMN Hospitals, up to $250,000.
Ahead of the official Deer Park grand opening, Lidl will host an open house at the store on Jan. 17 at 4-5 p.m. Local community members are invited to check out the store for the first time, meet the team and sample some Lidl products.
Lidl is creating more than 50 jobs with the opening of its Deer Park store. Starting pay for all associates will be $17.50 per hour, which includes comprehensive benefits. The company offers health care for all full- and part-time positions, regardless of hours worked per week.
“The new Deer Park Lidl store is a tremendous asset for Long Islanders,” said Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy. “Lidl has a proven track record of providing great grocery at low prices and offering their employees strong compensation and benefits. I have seen firsthand how Lidl’s presence in Suffolk County has given a choice that didn’t exist prior.”
Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., the grocer operates 170-plus stores in Georgia; South Carolina; North Carolina; Virginia; Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Pennsylvania; Delaware; New Jersey; and New York. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.