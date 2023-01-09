Lidl to Debut 1st Stand-Alone Ground-Up Store in New York

Lidl US will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Long Island, N.Y., store in Deer Park on Jan. 18. The grocer invested more than $12 million in the site, its largest store in the region at approximately 36,000 square feet. Located at 450 Commack Road, the Deer Park store is Lidl’s first ground-up build on Long Island.

Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and nonfood specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time, keeping the shopping experience exciting and new. The rotating nonfood selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, and more. Additionally, The Lidl Love it Guarantee logo guarantees customer satisfaction – or customers are entitled to a refund and a replacement.

