Lidl Launches Peak Harvest Produce

Lidl has launched the Peak Harvest private label produce line, which will raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. For each purchase of Peak Harvest products throughout the month of January, Lidl will donate 1% of retail sales to CMN Hospitals, up to $250,000. The funds will aid 18 designated member children’s hospitals located in Lidl’s markets along the East Coast.

Peak Harvest, a new brand of fresh fruits and vegetables available exclusively at Lidl US stores, offers more than 50 popular products, including apples, tomatoes, mushrooms and fresh lettuce, in addition to ready-to-eat salads, at value prices. The product launch and fundraising campaign aim to raise awareness of healthy eating’s ability to improve kids’ health.

[Read more: "Lidl to Open 1st Store in Brooklyn"]

“Donations from partners like Lidl help make sure that our member children’s hospitals can provide services and programs to benefit kids and families,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based CMN Hospitals. “We are thrilled to partner on the January campaign to help change kids’ health to change the future — for all of us.”

“Peak Harvest is a produce line that supports healthy eating by making it affordable for our customers,” noted Stefan Schwarz, chief product officer at Lidl US. “We could not imagine a better way to launch this new produce line than by fundraising together with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to support healthy eating initiatives across their network of children’s hospitals along the East Coast. The roadmap to healthy living always begins with a healthy diet.”

The fundraising campaign runs through Jan. 31.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., the grocer operates 170-plus stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.