Lidl’s 1st Baltimore Store Set to Open July 13

Lidl US will hold the grand opening of its newest store – and first in the city of Baltimore – at the Northwood Commons shopping center on Wednesday, July 13. On that date, local leaders will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. The store, located at 1500 Havenwood Road, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lidl first revealed that it would build a Baltimore store back in 2019.

“The northeast corner of Baltimore, anchored by Morgan State, has been waiting for decades to have a first-rate supermarket in our community. We are finally getting one!” said Dr. David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “Our communities are excited to welcome a place where they can shop for fresh food, including meats, seafood, fruit and vegetables, and to get those items at reasonable prices. We are no longer a food desert. Hallelujah!”

The store will employ more than 45 associates whose starting pay will be $15.50 per hour, including comprehensive benefits. Lidl offers health care for all full- and part-time positions, regardless of hours worked per week.

At the Northwood Commons grand opening, Lidl will roll out a wrapped Tesla as part of its giveaway and partnership with Avocados From Peru. The car will be at the food market on grand-opening morning, when customers will be able to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win it.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of limited-time grand-opening special offers. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each, and shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample the grocer’s award-winning private label assortment and avail themselves of special giveaways.

Additionally, for the entire grand-opening weekend (Wednesday through Sunday) the grocer will donate $1 to the Baltimore-based Maryland Food Bank for every new myLidl member who signs up on the app and sets Lidl Northwood Commons as their home store.

The evening before the grand opening, community members are invited to take part in an open-house event from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., during which they can tour the new store, try product samples and learn more about the new Lidl location.

The Northwood Commons store will feature an easy-to-shop layout that will mean a faster and more convenient shop for customers. The U.S. EPA has recognized Lidl stores for their eco-friendly designs. The grocer carries hundreds of organic and gluten-free products, unique specialty items, fresh produce and flowers, and fresh baked goods, all at affordable prices. Under the Lidl Love it Guarantee, shoppers love the product they buy, or they’re entitled to a refund and a replacement.

The grocer also offers an ever-changing selection of food and nonfood specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time. This rotating nonfood selection includes such items as fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys and outdoor furniture.

In addition to the new Baltimore store, Lidl recently celebrated the opening of a location in the town of North Hempstead, on New York’s Long Island, and unveiled plans for a third store in Washington, D.C.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., the grocer operates about 170 stores in nine East Coast states. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.