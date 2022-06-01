Lidl Lowering Prices on Select Items Across U.S. Stores

Joining a growing trend as the squeeze of inflationary prices continues affecting customers, Lidl has announced an initiative to cut prices on select products in its U.S. stores. Beginning June 8 and running through August, the retailer will roll out its price-cutting campaign on more than 100 items ranging from meat and frozen prepared foods to household products.

The largest savings will be available on items including Black Angus top sirloin steak, dried cherries, orange juice, ground coffee, bratwurst, hot Italian sausage, apple juice and pound cake. According to the company, shopping for items included in the campaign can help customers save up to $50 per trip.

"As many families contend with rising prices due to inflation, we hope to ease their financial burden at the checkout counter by investing even more to lower our prices," said Lidl US President and CEO Michal Lagunionek. "This price-cutting drive is part of Lidl's ongoing commitment to offer the best value in every community we serve."

More grocers are lowering prices on select items in an effort to help shoppers save money amid extraordinarily high inflation. In a similar move, Giant Eagle, Inc. has rolled out a new pricing initiative for its myPerks members that offers savings of up to 20% on more than 1,000 products.

Big Lots, Inc. is also going big on summer specials by offering outdoor goods like patio furniture and accessories at savings of 25 to 50%. Similarly, Weis Markets Inc. is making a multimillion-dollar investment to lower prices on hundreds of its best-selling frozen products as an expansion of its Low, Low Price program.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc., meanwhile, is touting the fact that it has maintained its commitment to providing high-quality organic and natural products at affordable prices.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has approximately 170 stores. The company is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle is No. 36 on The PG 100, while Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots, Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis and Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers are Nos. 52, 61 and 95, respectively.