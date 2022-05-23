Lidl Continues Expansion in Nation’s Capital

Lidl US is planning for its third location in the District Columbia. The grocer's latest store will occupy nearly 29,000 square feet in Upton Place, a new mixed-use development located at 4000 Wisconsin Avenue NW, in Washington, D.C.

Expected to be completed in 2024, the Upton Place mixed-use project will feature 689 new residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail, fronting on Wisconsin Avenue NW in the Cathedral Heights community. The project will include a six- and eight-story building, three courtyards, two rooftop spaces, a pool, a yoga studio, and a fitness center. The project is a result of a $174 million joint venture between Apartment Investment and Management Co. (Aimco) and The Donohoe Cos. Inc.

According to Daniel Goodman, director of real estate for Lidl in the D.C./Maryland market: “We at Lidl US are ecstatic to bring a Lidl store to the fantastic Upton Place project and the neighboring community. This is our third D.C. location and further advances our goal of conveniently bringing Lidl’s high-quality offerings and unbeatable pricing to the D.C. community. Thank you to the team at The Donohoe Cos. and Aimco, along with the D.C. Economic Partnership and all others who have supported Lidl in this project and continue to welcome us to The District.”

“We are excited that Lidl has committed to be a part of the district’s expanding grocery industry,” said Keith Sellars, president/CEO of Washington D.C. Economic Partnership (WDCEP). “WDCEP has collaborated with our partners, including the city and private investors, for over two decades to achieve the best level of grocery diversity and offerings throughout the city."

Lidl’s Upton Project follows January’s groundbreaking at the Skyland Town Center in southeastern Washington, D.C. Expected to open in late 2022, this Lidl store will be the first new supermarket to serve residents in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade. Skyland will also provide vital housing and other retail to Ward 7, with the intent of generating jobs, tax revenues and additional economic investments throughout the area. The broader development project, spanning multiple years and phases, began construction in 2018 and is projected to be completed in 2026.

Lidl currently has more than 20 stores in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) region.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has approximately 170 stores. The company is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.