Lidl Eyes New Jersey for Another Store: Reports

Plans are in the works for a new Lidl store in New Jersey. According to local news reports, the German discount grocer has applied to build a new 31,042-square-foot location in East Brunswick, a community that’s considered part of the New York City metro area.

Pending approval by East Brunswick’s planning board, which is expected to discuss the application on Dec. 8, the new store will be constructed on the site most recently occupied by Unclaimed Freight. Lidl has submitted another application for a New Jersey location in Edison Township and currently operates stores in the towns of North Brunswick and Woodbridge.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. The company established its U.S. headquarters in June 2015 in Arlington, Va., and runs more than 150 stores across nine East Coast states. Lidl recently scored two Editors’ Picks Awards from Progressive Grocer and is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

