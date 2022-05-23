Wegmans Sets Opening Date for 1st D.C. Store

Wegmans Food Markets is officially entering the nation’s capital on July 13. The grocer’s first Washington, D.C., location is at City Ridge on Wisconsin Ave. in the northwest corner of the city and construction is moving along at a fast clip.
With recruitment at that store beginning to wrap up, the company is turning its attention to a location in Reston, Va., that is slated to open in early 2023. The store will employ more than 400 people in roles including entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery and culinary roles, and applicants for 150 full-time roles are currently being considered.
“We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they’re hired,” said Katie Sullivan, a Wegmans store manager. “Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work.”
The new Reston store will include a Market Café, coffee shop and The Burger Bar, with parking below and residential units above.
Currently under construction, the Washington D.C. store on Wisconsin Ave. is slated to open July 13.
Apart from these store openings, Wegmans cut the ribbon on a new 81,300-square foot location in the Alexandria, Va., neighborhood of Carlyle on May 11. That new location carries an array of curated items, including more than 4,000 organic products, a produce section and a seafood department with fish delivered daily from East Coast ports.
Wegmans was recently named the No. 1 supermarket in a Newsweek survey that named America’s Best Retailers for 2022. The grocer was also named among this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune, and ranked as a Best Workplace for Working Parents, Millennials and Women in 2021 and topped the list of Best Workplaces in Retail.