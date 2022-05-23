Wegmans Sets Opening Date for 1st D.C. Store

Wegmans Food Markets is officially entering the nation’s capital on July 13. The grocer’s first Washington, D.C., location is at City Ridge on Wisconsin Ave. in the northwest corner of the city and construction is moving along at a fast clip.

With recruitment at that store beginning to wrap up, the company is turning its attention to a location in Reston, Va., that is slated to open in early 2023. The store will employ more than 400 people in roles including entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery and culinary roles, and applicants for 150 full-time roles are currently being considered.

“We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they’re hired,” said Katie Sullivan, a Wegmans store manager. “Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work.”

The new Reston store will include a Market Café, coffee shop and The Burger Bar, with parking below and residential units above.