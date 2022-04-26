Wegmans Set to Enter New York’s Long Island

Wegmans Food Markets is in growth mode, and will make its grand entrance into New York’s Long Island with a 100,000-square-foot location set for construction in Lake Grove. The grocer has yet to establish a timeline for construction and opening.

The new store will be located in an existing DSW plaza where Wegmans has purchased 8.5 acres.

“We are delighted and proud Wegmans has chosen our DSW Plaza Shopping Center for their first location on Long Island,” said Sam Shalem, chairman and CEO of New York-based Prestige Properties & Development. “Wegmans is a first-class asset and will be an incredible addition to Lake Grove and the surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans on this landmark location.”

“Wegmans will be such a positive addition to our village, as it will help rejuvenate all of the retail in the area. The company has a reputation that will bring folks near and far into Lake Grove to do their shopping,” said Lake Grove Mayor Robert Scottaline. “We are so excited to welcome Wegmans to our beautiful village. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact in the community.”

Wegmans has shared aggressive growth plans in recent months, and has several small-format store openings set for this year, including one in Carlyle-Alexandria, Va. The grocer will also enter the Washington, D.C., market for the first time this summer.

A Delaware debut in the fall of 2022 is also in the works with a new store located just outside the city of Wilmington. This location, and the other small-format stores set to open this year, will be about 84,000 square feet. The Delaware location will also serve as the anchor in a mixed-use development with other retail stores, offices, townhomes and apartments.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.