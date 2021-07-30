Wegmans Is Coming to Manhattan

Wegmans Food Markets is taking another bite out of the Big Apple with a second location in New York City. The grocer announced this week that it is planning to open a site in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan during the latter part of 2023.

The new store will be located at Vornado’s 770 Broadway in a former Astor Place Kmart and will span approximately 82,000 square feet on both the street and lower level of the building. Wegmans opened its first NYC store in Brooklyn in 2019.

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

The real estate investment trust that helped put together the deal for Wegmans Astor Place believes that the store will be a welcome neighbor in a vibrant area. “Wegmans is one of a kind and will be a best-in-class addition to Manhattan, both for the local neighborhoods and as a destination for residents from across the island. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans’ talented team on the opening of this signature location,” remarked Steven Roth, chairman and CEO of Vornado Realty Trust.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.