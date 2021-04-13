Wegmans, Target Are Named Top Workplaces

Wegmans Food Markets, Target, Publix Supermarkets and other food retailers have been named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Wegmans was ranked No. 4 on the list, Target is No. 14. and Publix is No. 42. Wegmans has been on the list every year since the list's founding. Publix is also one of only five to have made the list every year since its inception in 1998. This list debuted in 2019 and features only companies with more than 100,000 employees.

“This honor celebrates each and every one of our employees and their dedication to always help others,” said President and CEO Colleen Wegman. “It has been truly inspiring to witness our people rise above every challenge during the past year to become a closer and stronger family company together. We are extremely grateful for the trusted relationships that exist between our people and our customers that continue to earn us a place on this very special list.”

Wegmans says it will celebrate the honor on April 17 at 11 a.m. when a limited number of individually wrapped Wegmans Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies will be distributed at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option, Clementine tangerines will be available.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Publix increased wages, offered gift cards and enhanced benefits to meet associates’ needs. And despite the challenges of 2020, the company opened 39 stores and hired thousands of new associates in its stores, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to meet increased demand due to the coronavirus. Publix encouraged individuals who had recently found themselves unexpectedly without work to apply. And it became clear Publix needed to help its communities beyond offering employment opportunities. The company refocused its community efforts to help make the biggest impact it could to alleviate hunger in the communities it served.

“For over 90 years, we’ve remained focused on serving our customers and communities and taking care of each other,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Over the past year, our country has faced many challenges and much uncertainty, making the role of the supermarket more essential than ever. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our associates, we’re pleased to receive this prestigious recognition.”

The Fortune list honors companies that supported their people and communities in the U.S. the most during the past year. Great Place to Work surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crisis, as well as employees’ physical, emotional and financial health and the company’s broader community impact.

Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

Sixty percent of each company’s score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40% is based on the programs each company said it created to support its people and communities in response to the pandemic. Companies need to employ at least 1,000 employees to be considered for the 100 Best Companies list and at least 100,000 employees globally to be considered for the Best Big Companies to Work For list.

Additional information is posted on Fortune’s website at fortune.com/best-companies.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 101 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 36 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, with more than 1,900 locations. And privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Lakeland, Florda-based Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100.