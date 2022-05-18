Which Food Retailers Are Among America’s Best?

Among the 10 supermarkets named in this year’s Newsweek ranking of America’s Best Retailers, Wegmans Food Markets took the top spot, followed by Publix Super Market, Harp’s Food Stores, Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market, respectively.

More than 10,000 shoppers participated in the Newsweek survey, and they were asked how likely they were to recommend a retailer to friends and family based on factors including customer service, products, atmosphere, store layout and accessibility. Those completing the survey have shopped at the retailers in-person in the past three years.

“We pride ourselves on providing our customers with a pleasurable shopping experience — from knowledgeable, friendly associates and quality products to a convenient and clean shopping environment,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Being named a ‘best retailer’ is a testament to our philosophy of treating customers like royalty.”

The full list of top supermarkets and their scores are:

Wegmans, 92.25 Publix, 91.67 Harps Food Stores, 89.62 Sprouts, 88.38 Whole Foods, 87.67 Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 87.49 The Fresh Market, 87.39 WinCo Foods, 87.03 Kroger, 86.14 Earth Fare, 85.21

Among discount supermarkets, Trader Joe’s was No. 1, followed by 99 Cents Only Stores and Aldi. In the superstore and warehouse club store category, the top 5 included Costco, Target Corp., Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Meijer, Inc., respectively.

Grocers were also among the top drugstores and pharmacies, including Giant Eagle Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy.

Wegmans was also named among this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune, and ranked as a Best Workplace for Working Parents, Millennials and Women in 2021 and topped the list of Best Workplaces in Retail.

Family-owned Wegmans operates over 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 34 on The PG100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12.