Wegmans Is Among This Year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For

Fortune is marking the 25th anniversary of its "100 Best Companies to Work For" list, and Wegmans Food Markets Inc., which has been included each year since its inception, has taken the No. 3 spot for 2022.

The list is compiled based on surveys from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees. Topics covered included trust, respect, fairness and camaraderie, and the ranking took into account experiences of employees across all demographics.

“Our philosophy has always been to take care of our people, so they can take care of our customers,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans. “It is extremely inspiring how our employees rise to every occasion to help others, beginning with each other. We believe this caring culture is what has earned us a spot on this list for the past 25 years and we could not be more grateful. We celebrate this award and honor with our entire family of 50,000!”

Wegmans ranked as a Best Workplace for Working Parents, Millennials and Women in 2021 and topped the list of Best Workplaces in Retail.

Wegmans says it is now hiring for three new stores slated to open later this year, including Alexandria, Va.; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, Del. The grocer also shared last month that it will make its initial foray into Connecticut with a store in Norwalk.

Other retailers included on this year’s Best Companies to Work For list are Target Corp. at No. 12, Publix Super Markets at No. 92 and Nugget Market Inc. at No. 95. Publix has also been included on the list each year for the past 25 years.

“Our founder, George Jenkins, once said people are the key to Publix’s success,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “He explained that if we took care of our associates, they’d take care of our customers. We’ve remained true to this belief since our very first store opened in 1930. Being recognized on this list is a testament to our associates’ dedication and hard work.”

Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. Employee-owned and -operated, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has more than 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100.