Wegmans Puts Out ‘Help Wanted’ Call

As Wegmans readies its new locations in the nation’s capital, the retailer is on a hiring spree. The company is seeking more than 600 workers to join its soon-to-open stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

The 81,300-square-foot Carlyle-Alexandria location will employ about 450 associates when it welcomes its first customers this spring. The Wisconsin Avenue store in the northwest part of the District of Columbia is set to hire 300 part-time employees and is also seeking various full-time and entry-level managers to staff up before the 84,000-square-foot site opens in the summer.

“While our opening is still a few months away, we are excited to begin training and building our team so that they’re fully prepared to deliver incredible customer service from day one,” said Mike Anthony, manager of the Carlyle store. “Wegmans has a long-standing reputation as an exceptional employer, with tremendous opportunity for career growth and development.”

Added Kevin Russell, store manager for the Wisconsin Ave. Wegmans: “We’re looking for friendly people who share our passion for food and are eager to learn and grow with us. We hire employees who demonstrate our company values, including respect, empowerment, and high standards. If the candidate has the right attitude, we can teach them all the other skills needed to be successful.”

To recruit staff, Wegmans will hold a virtual hiring event on Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Carlyle-Alexandra store. Applications for the Wisconsin Ave. store are currently being accepted online.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.