Who’s Tops in Trust?

Research and consulting firm BrandSpark and Newsweek magazine have published a list of the most trusted grocery stores in the U.S., based on a survey of 3,200 consumers.

One of the nation's biggest retailers came out on top, as Walmart earned #1 rankings in 15 areas. The chain scored first in national retailers for overall trust and led other grocers in the Midwest, South and West regions; ShopRite got that nod for the Northeast region. Walmart also edged out competitors in several categories, such as food and beverage, beauty, fresh meat, fresh produce, and store brands, and got the highest marks for trust when it comes to in-store health and safety measures, cleanliness/tidiness, deals/savings and service, among other areas.

In addition to the retail behemoth, survey respondents highlighted several other chains and banners. The Kroger Co., Aldi, Publix and Costco rounded out the top five most trusted national grocers, while Whole Foods Market led the pack in natural grocers and Aldi was named the most trusted discount grocer and small format grocer.

Regional chains were in the spotlight, too. H-E-B was #1 for easy checkout experience and an enjoyable in-store experience, and landed in the top three for several other trust attributes. Hannaford and Hy-Vee were in the top five for attributes such as store experience, fresh prepared meals, fresh meat and fresh produce, among others. Other banners mentioned include Giant Eagle, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets and Wegmans.