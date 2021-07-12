Meet This Year's Category Captains

The discipline of category management has changed dramatically since the inception of Progressive Grocer’s Category Captains program 25 years ago. This program was conceived at a time when the notion of retailers and suppliers working together against one version of the truth — essentially point-of-sales data — was emerging as a new way of working among trading partners.

Collaboration among trading partners has changed dramatically in the intervening years. Insights are deeper, shopper segments are more thinly sliced, methods of engagement are broader, and joint business planning occurs over longer time horizons, especially among larger retailers and their supplier counterparts.

This mix was thrown into disarray at the onset of the pandemic, and that caused PG to adjust the criteria on which Category Captains entries were judged. As pandemic conditions persisted in 2021, disrupting shopper behaviors, supply chains and promotional efforts, the judging criteria continue to prioritize speed, agility and resourcefulness based on dynamic market conditions.

What hasn’t changed about Category Captains is the ongoing focus on leadership among suppliers, those companies that work closely with retailers, offer great products, leverage consumer insights, provide accurate demand forecasts, have agile supply chains, make data-driven pricing and promotion decisions, employ advanced analytics, and drive demand through innovative shopper engagement strategies.

These are just a few of the broad attributes that make a supplier worthy of the distinction of Category Captain. To help the team at PG evaluate entries, we asked questions such as:

What was the most important shopper insight or innovation you brought to your retail partners?

How did your organization address pandemic-driven supply chain challenges to ensure that retailers of all types had adequate product quantities?

What new methods of collaborating with retailers were especially innovative or creative?

How did new insights or innovations that your company developed build total category volume?

How did initiatives promote connectivity between complementary store departments, and boost basket size, trips or overall store sales?

How did your initiative invigorate a dormant or declining category, or create a new one to address an unmet consumer need?

How were digital methods such as social media or retail media leveraged?

This year’s entries were all impressive. The level of creativity displayed by suppliers when working with retailers to serve mutual customers continues to grow and take the concept of category management in new directions, way beyond what existed when this program first launched. Meet this year’s record-setting crop of Category Captains …