Wegmans Debuts Latest Store in Virginia

Shoppers in the nation’s capital might have a new favorite Wegmans store.

The grocer is putting the finishing touches on its latest location, set to welcome customers on Wednesday, May 11. The store, at 150 Stovall Street in Alexandria, Va., spans 81,300 square feet and is staffed by a team of 450 employees.

Its Wegmans’ 107th store, but not for long: The retailer will soon open its first location in the District of Columbia. Hiring and training is already taking place for that site.

In Alexandria, the new Wegmans is located within the Carlyle Crossings mixed use development at 150 Stovall Street. The store carries an array of items curated to appeal to today’s consumers, including more than 4,000 organic products, a produce section brimming with hundreds of varieties of fruits and vegetables and a seafood department with fish delivered daily from East Coast ports. As with other Wegmans locations, this store features a fully-stocked meat case, deli/charcuterie department, bakery, flower shop and cheese caves filled with a range of premium cheeses from around the world.

Affirming that foodservice-at-retail and prepared foods are back in a big way following pandemic-era pivots to food preparation at home, the latest Wegmans has a broad assortment of menu items made by the store’s executive chef Juan Flores and a 105-strong culinary staff. In addition to supermarket staples like fresh sushi, pizza, wings, salads and soups, the store operates a café with space for 250, an onsite bar serving up beer, wine and cocktails and Wegmans’ fast-casual restaurant, The Burger Bar, with a variety of burger and sandwich choices.

Globally-inspired cuisine, including items made from Chinese, Thai and Indian recipes, is available in a self-service bar and in a grab-and-go display. For day-starters and drinks, shoppers can place an order for breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffee, tea and espresso beverages at The Buzz Coffee Shop.

Wegmans also offers its Meals 2Go program at this store, through which shoppers can order restaurant foods for curbside pickup or delivery. Catering items are available for in-store pickup as well.

The latest Wegmans was designed for a convenient shopping experience. Curbside pickup and delivery are available and the physical store includes more than a dozen self-checkout registers. Patrons can also use Wegmans’ SCAN App to scan and bag groceries as they shop. More than 500 parking spots are split between two levels below the store.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 107 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.