Wegmans Partners With Instacart to Accept SNAP for Same-Day Delivery

Wegmans Food Markets is opening up same-day pickup and delivery options to more customers with the rollout of Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments via Instacart across all of its 106 stores.

EBT SNAP will be available for Wegmans purchases made through the Instacart website and mobile app, with shoppers entering EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Per SNAP guidelines, a second form of payment is required to pay for non-food expenses including taxes, tips and fees.

"The introduction of EBT SNAP payments for online orders increases accessibility to our wide selection of groceries, including fresh, wholesome, and packaged foods, throughout our communities,” said Erica Tickle, VP of e-commerce at Wegmans. “This is incredibly important for our customers and our company, as we strive to help people live healthier, better lives through food. Offering EBT SNAP payments through the Instacart website and mobile app is a great first step, and we look forward to expanding this capability to Wegmans.com and our mobile app later this year."

Adding Wegmans to its roster brings Instacart’s number of retail EBT SNAP payment partners to more than 60 across 39 states and Washington, D.C. The delivery company pioneered the retailer onboarding process with the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) and says it is the only platform that accelerates retailers' abilities to certify for EBT SNAP online acceptance.

"At Instacart, our mission is to provide people greater access to fresh food. Today, we're proud to expand our partnership with Wegmans and provide East Coast families a more convenient, accessible way to access nutritious food and pantry staples," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s VP of access to food and nutrition at San Francisco-based Instacart.

"Online grocery shouldn't just be a luxury, and to get there, we need to ensure delivery and pickup are affordable for everyone,” Mastrorocco continued. “We're thrilled to provide households that rely on EBT SNAP benefits with more access to Wegmans' quality produce and expansive selection across the East Coast."

A similar Instacart-powered program rolled out at all 60 Price Rite Marketplace stores and 59 Cardenas and Cardenas Ranch Markets locations in February, and Walmart and Hy-Vee are among the retailers participating in the forthcoming USDA and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition’s WIC (Women, Infants and Children) online pilot program.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.