Local Express Rolls Out SNAP Payments Integration for Independent Grocers

Local Express, an e-commerce platform designed for independent grocery stores, has launched a Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) payment integration solution. By testing and refining the technology with its first client, Boston-area nonprofit grocery store Daily Table, Local Express has optimized the solution for online pickup and delivery and now made it available to grocers across the country.

Local Express worked closely with Daily Table and agencies such as the U.S. Food Drug and Administration to create a system that meets governmental and health guidelines while expanding food options for the needy. The product splits each order into various payments to seamlessly include eligible food in SNAP benefits. While Daily Table is the first independent grocery store offering the solution, independent grocers across the United States can now launch the online payment system.

For people who rely on programs like SNAP EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) as a method of payment, accessing their benefits online has been challenging. Solutions such as SNAP Payments by Local Express enable independent grocers to bring SNAP and EBT purchases online and support food-insecure community members.

“We’re excited and honored to help the customers of SNAP online,” said Bagrat Safaryan, co-founder of Glendale, Calif.-based Local Express. “We love collaborating with independent stores to meet the needs of people in their area, and we look forward to seeing how we can deploy this solution all over America. Hopefully, in the years to come, everyone using SNAP and EBT benefits will be able to redeem them online at independent grocers and co-ops.”

According to Doug Rauch, founder and president of Dorchester, Mass.-based Daily Table, the SNAP redemption at the grocer’s three stores has doubled since the onset of the pandemic. “This integration democratizes access to food and empowers customers to get the food they need at the prices they deserve,” said Rauch.

With a mission to fight food insecurity in the greater Boston area, Daily Table offers a variety of produce, meat, dairy and other popular groceries at significantly lower prices than local supermarkets, with customers on a SNAP budget in mind.