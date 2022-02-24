Price Rite, Cardenas Now Accepting EBT SNAP Benefits Via Instacart

All 60 Price Rite Marketplace stores and 59 Cardenas and Cardenas Ranch Markets locations are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments for groceries via Instacart. EBT SNAP recipients can place Price Rite or Cardenas orders using Instacart’s website and mobile app, or on Price Rite’s own online storefront, powered by Instacart.

Shoppers must enter their EBT card as the form of payment on their Instacart account and choose items from the list of EBT SNAP-eligible products as part of their Price Rite order. Another form of payment is required for delivery fees, tips and taxes.

“Price Rite Marketplace is proud to accept EBT SNAP online for delivery and curbside pickup orders through Instacart,” said Kevin McDonnell, Price Rite’s SVP of operations. “This new online shopping payment option for customers who use EBT SNAP will make it easier for many families to get the fresh foods and essentials they need.”

“We are proud to be the first Hispanic retailer to accept EBT SNAP as a form of online payment via Instacart,” said Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer at Cardenas. “We are consistently looking for ways to make the Cardenas Markets shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for all of our customers.”

To subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery and pickup fees on all such orders through March 31 for customers using a valid EBT card linked to their Instacart account in connection with their purchase. Instacart’s EBT SNAP program currently reaches more than 25 million people across the country.

“At Instacart, we believe that online grocery should be accessible to everyone – not just a luxury for some,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of access to food and nutrition at San Francisco-based Instacart. “To get there, we need to make sure online grocery is accessible to everyone.”

Late last year, Atlanta-area independent grocer Little Giant Farmer’s Market launched EBT SNAP payment for same-day delivery via Instacart.

With grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Maryland, Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Instacart has teamed with more than 700 popular national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Its platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households.