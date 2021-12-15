Instacart Expands Free Delivery/Pickup on SNAP Orders

Instacart is launching a major expansion of its Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) online payments integration.

The company is introducing a number of new offerings and integrations to expand its EBT SNAP online payments footprint:

Expanding Availability with New Retailers: Since launching EBT SNAP payments in partnership with Aldi in November 2020, Instacart has expanded its EBT SNAP footprint to include more than 40 retailers across more than 5,600 stores in 39 states and Washington, D.C. Over the last year, Instacart has continued to partner with an extensive roster of retailers that accept EBT SNAP, which now includes Ahold Delhaize USA, Brookshire's, Earth Fare, Fairplay Foods, Food Bazaar, Harps Foods, Homeland, Little Giant Farmer's Market, My County Market, PAQ, Inc. (Food 4 Less California and Rancho San Miguel), Price Chopper/Market 32, Publix, The Save Mart Cos., Schnucks, Strack & Van Til, Tops Markets, Wakefern Food Corp., Woodman's Markets and more.

Instacart Enterprise Integration: In addition to growing EBT SNAP across the marketplace, Instacart has enabled EBT SNAP payments across its enterprise solutions in partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club, Brookshire's, Food Bazaar, Food Lion, Harps Food Stores, Homeland, Publix, The Save Mart Cos., Schnucks, Strack & Van Til, Tops Markets and Wakefern Food Corp. By enabling the payments integration across retailers' web and mobile platforms – including retailer-owned websites and apps – that are powered by Instacart's enterprise technology, EBT SNAP customers now have even more options when accessing fresh food and pantry staples from grocers they know and trust.

“We’re proud to have paved the way as the first grocery retailer to introduce EBT SNAP online payment with Instacart,” said Brent Laubaugh, co-president at Aldi U.S. “We share in Instacart’s mission to increase food access for those who need it most. Offering the best possible prices on groceries is what we’re all about, you can see that in our low prices, every day. We look forward to continuing our partnership to help millions of families put food on the table across the country.”

More than half of all federally-approved retailers have received their EBT SNAP online certification for their stores on the Instacart platform. Additionally, Instacart now powers EBT SNAP online payments to reach more than 25 million people experiencing food insecurity across the U.S. Data show that with stores that offer both delivery and pickup, EBT SNAP customers opt for delivery the majority of the time. As most EBT cards are reloaded at the beginning of each month, EBT SNAP orders on Instacart are most frequently placed within the first three weeks of the month. In terms of the most frequently shopped aisles, EBT SNAP beneficiaries turn to produce, frozen goods, dairy and eggs, beverages and meat and seafood most frequently.

Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the United States and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households.