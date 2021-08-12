Ahold Delhaize Expands Rapid Instacart Offering

Ahold Delhaize USA is expanding its virtual convenience offering with a lot of help from Instacart.

Following the launch of the Instacart Convenience Hub at Ahold banner Stop & Shop in October, the company has introduced new virtual convenience storefronts: Food Lion Now, Giant Instant Delivery, Hannaford Now, Shop & Stop Express, Giant Food Convenience and Martin’s Instant Delivery, unlocking convenience delivery in as fast as 30 minutes for customers from more than 1,400 Ahold Delhaize banner locations across the country.

“We’re proud to launch convenience delivery in partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA to offer a streamlined way for customers to get the last-minute items they need, fast,” said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart. “Our convenience business has more than doubled since June due to customer demand, and our expanded partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA allows Hannaford, Giant, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food and Martin’s customers to access both delivery speed and selection from their favorite grocer. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to make the online grocery experience effortless, accessible, and affordable for customers in deep partnership with retailers.”

The new services allow customers to have groceries, convenience items and other household mainstays delivered to them in as short a time as 30 minutes.

Ahold Delhaize USA and Instacart first partnered in 2019 and today offer delivery in as fast as an hour and now 30-minute convenience delivery nationwide from more than 1,400 stores. The companies expanded their partnership in 2020 to include alcohol delivery and pickup and today Instacart powers alcohol delivery and pickup from nearly 250 Ahold Delhaize USA banner stores — including Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Martin’s, Giant Food and Food Lion — across 8 states.

San Francisco-based Instacart has teamed with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.