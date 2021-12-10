Stop & Shop and Instacart Offer 30-Minute Delivery

Stop & Shop is joining forces with online grocery platform Instacart to roll out Stop & Shop Express, a service enabling customers to have groceries, convenience items and other household mainstays delivered to them in as short a time as 30 minutes. Stop & Shop is the first Northeast grocer to make such a service available via Instacart.

Shoppers will be able to choose from more than 30,000 convenience items, including prepared foods, snacks, beverages, paper goods, cleaners and baby products, with Stop & Shop Express. The service is available to shoppers across the grocer’s footprint of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

As a special introductory offer, customers will receive $20 off their $30 order with the code Save20on30VC from Oct. 19 through Nov. 10. The service will be available seven days a week and can be used as long as Stop & Shop stores are open — as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 12 a.m. Stop & Shop Express carries a $10 minimum and a $2.99 delivery fee. Instacart Express members are eligible for priority delivery in as fast as 30 minutes at no charge.

Stop & Shop Express will join Instacart’s Convenience Hub, an Instacart Marketplace offering that simplifies the convenience shopping experience, giving customers fast access to essentials in between regular grocery shopping trips. Last month, Stop & Shop’s sister banner The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., became part of the hub to enable half-hour delivery in its Mid-Atlantic market area.

“With Stop & Shop Express, not only will we continue to be there for our customers with our great selection of grocery items, but we can be there for them in as fast as 30 minutes,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “Our customers’ lives are busier than ever, and this service will help make things easier for them.”

Stop & Shop Express is part of Instacart’s growing convenience category. The grocer first teamed with Instacart in 2017 to offer customers same-day delivery. In July 2020, Stop & Shop expanded its availability on Instacart to 321 locations, making same-day, contactless delivery accessible from more than 75% of its stores.

“We’re proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Stop & Shop to provide customers with an unmatched convenience delivery offering,” noted Instacart VP of Retail Chris Rogers. “From a last-minute baking or dinner ingredient to toothpaste and paper goods, we’re thrilled to give customers an easier and faster way to access their convenience shopping needs. As part of our deepened partnership, we’re excited to introduce Stop & Shop Express and continue to provide an online grocery experience that is effortless, accessible and affordable for customers.”

San Francisco-based Instacart has teamed with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households.

Based in Quincy, Mass., the Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC employs 58,000 associates at more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.