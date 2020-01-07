Stop & Shop Investing Heavily in E-Commerce Offerings

Online operations at Stop & Shop have been exploding, with the retailer hiring more than 750 associates since March to support e-commerce. Now, it's adding three new warerooms and at least 50 more pickup locations to expand customer reach. The company currently operates one warehouse and 21 warerooms, which are typically attached to a Stop & Shop store and average 7,000 to 10,000 square feet.

Stop & Shop has also expanded its partnership with Instacart, making same-day delivery from the third-party service available at 321 of Stop & Shop's more than 400 stores.

"By adding new warerooms, additional locations for pickup and expanding our partnership with Instacart, we’re rapidly accelerating our e-commerce capacity and making it possible for more customers to shop how and when they want with us,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “Creating a seamless omnichannel experience was a strategic priority for us prior to the pandemic, and with the increased demand we’ve seen over the last several months, it’s more important than ever that we deliver improved digital solutions and online fulfillment for our customers to shop for the food and other groceries they need.”

Stop & Shop currently offers pickup through Peapod at 212 stores, meaning it will be available in at least 262 stores by the end of 2020. Earlier this month, the grocer launched same-day pickup at 20 locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.