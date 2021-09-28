Giant Co. Replaces Quick Trip to Store With ‘Instant Delivery’

The Giant Co. has partnered with Instacart to launch Giant Instant Delivery and Martin’s Instant Delivery, allowing busy customers to skip that quick trip to the store. Shoppers can get fresh groceries, convenience items and household essentials from early morning to late at night in as fast as 30 minutes.

The partnership entails Giant Instant Delivery and Martin’s Instant Delivery joining Instacart’s Convenience Hub, a new product feature that streamlines the convenience shopping experience for customers. Convenience delivery allows customers to get the few items they need quickly – supplementing the weekly grocery shop.

“While no two families’ grocery experiences are alike, the one thing so many of our families have in common is that their lives are busier than ever. Sometimes, they just can’t make it to the grocery store – even for a quick trip – and that’s where Giant Instant Delivery comes in,” said Matt Simon, VP, brand experience at The Giant Co. “Together with Instacart, we’re simplifying the shopping experience. Whether it’s realizing the chocolate chips are missing the night before the school bake sale or unexpected dinner guests at the doorstep, through Giant Instant Delivery, we are continuing to find new ways to be there for our customers when they need us the most.”

Approximately 20,000 items are available via Giant Instant Delivery, with a focus on convenience items such as prepared foods, snacks and beverages, and other last- minute home items such as paper goods, cleaners and baby products.

Giant Instant Delivery is available chain-wide as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 12 a.m., seven days a week; requires a $10 order minimum; and has a $2.99 delivery fee. For Instacart Express members, Priority Delivery is free.

Customers can currently place orders at instacart.com/giant-instant-delivery and instacart.com/martins-instant-delivery. In the coming months, customers will also be able to access convenience delivery via Giant Instant Delivery and Martin’s Instant Delivery’s web and mobile platforms, both of which are powered by Instacart's Enterprise services.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with The Giant Co. and provide a new way for customers to access convenience delivery across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. From produce to household staples, we recognize that customers may need essentials at the last minute – and we’re proud to unlock 30-minute delivery while reimagining the modern convenience store,” said David Healy, who handles retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “It’s clear that customers are looking for both speed and quality, and they know that they can rely on Giant to provide both. We look forward to growing our Convenience Hub offering in partnership with Giant.”

The Giant Co. first partnered with Instacart in 2017. As customers’ shopping habits continued to change, the grocer launched the Giant Direct brand in 2019 and today has more than 150 pickup locations. Customers across 90% of the company’s footprint have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services. Additionally, later this year, The Giant Co.’s new Giant Direct e-commerce fulfillment center in Philadelphia will open to provide more capacity, faster order fulfillment, and room to grow home grocery delivery.

“Looking ahead, we’ll continue to invest in and strengthen both our in-store and online experience so that no matter when, where or how our customers want to shop, we’re offering the right combination of omnichannel solutions to help them save time and get back to what matters most – being able to connect with family,” added Simon.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin's Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.