The Giant Co. Takes Big Steps to Reduce Collective Carbon Footprints

The Giant Co., which teamed up with the nonprofit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful organization this past Earth Day on a “Healing the Planet” grant program, recently announced the winners of those funds totaling $500,000.

Grant recipients were chosen based on their efforts to build environmental stewardship by supporting environmental restoration efforts, connecting people and families to community green spaces and building community gardens, among other green works. Dozens of groups in The Giant Co.’s service areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia will receive grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, depending on the project. The chosen organizations range from historical societies and civic entities to high schools and universities to wildlife centers and conservancy programs.

The grants were possible thanks to donations from the retailer and customers across its Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners who took part in a fundraising campaign. “Small steps really add up when it comes to healing our planet and that includes the support from our customers in rounding up their purchase at checkout to benefit these environmentally friendly initiatives,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager for The Giant Co. “Thanks to their generosity, we were able to double the amount of funding available and provide a greater number of grants than initially expected. We are excited to see the impact these projects will have on our local communities and green spaces as we continue our work to heal our planet and connect families to the outdoors.”

While The Giant Co. partners with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to support community and environmental improvement programs, it is also pursuing its own sustainability goals. Among other initiatives, the retailer is working on plastic reduction, waste reduction, a solar field and beet pollinator habitat, energy efficient fixtures in stores and sustainably sourced products including seafood, coffee and tea.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin's Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.