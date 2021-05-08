Giant Co. Offers SNAP Online Purchasing in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania customers at the Giant Co. who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to shop online for both grocery pickup and delivery with Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct using a Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card.

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The Giant Co. is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” noted Matt Simon, VP of brand experience at the grocer. “Now, customers who participate in SNAP can enjoy the convenience of online shopping, while still receiving the same low prices and maximizing their SNAP benefits for the food they need to share a healthy meal with their family.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1.8 million people in the state currently receive SNAP benefits.

“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions,” said Acting Department of Human Services Secretary Meg Snead. “The SNAP Online Purchasing pilot has given thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples during this health crisis. We are grateful that The Giant Co. has joined this program, and we encourage SNAP recipients to take advantage of this convenience.”

To shop via Giant Direct or Martin’s Direct, customers must add their EBT Card, place their groceries in their online cart and then enter their PIN to pay for eligible items. SNAP benefits can only be used on specific food items, as when shopping in a store. Minimum order values won’t apply to SNAP users, but pickup and delivery fees will be applied to each order.

The Giant Co. intends to start accepting SNAP benefits in the other three states in which it operates, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, later this month.

The grocer’s sister banners Giant Food and Food Lion also have their own online SNAP purchasing programs in place.

