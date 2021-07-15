Giant Food Customers Can Use SNAP EBT Cards on E-Commerce Orders

At Giant Food, individuals and families using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits now have the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers throughout the grocer’s footprint of Washington, D.C.; Maryland; Virginia; and Delaware.

The user-friendly experience lets a shopper add their EBT card to their Giantfood.com account and begin shopping with their SNAP funds. While browsing online, SNAP customers can sort products by eligible items, and a “SNAP Eligible” label will appear in the product details. At checkout, shoppers can choose the “Apply SNAP benefits” option, and then the amount to charge to their EBT card, enabling personalized budgeting throughout the month.

“Convenience and value are of great importance at Giant, and as online grocery demand continues at an all-time high, we are excited to make shopping more accessible for our SNAP customers on Giantfood.com,” said Gregg Dorazio, Giant Food’s director of e-commerce. “The rollout of online EBT payments further supports our mission to increase access to healthy food and support hunger relief efforts in the communities we serve, especially as food insecurity issues have been further exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic.”

SNAP customers can use their benefits to buy eligible food and grocery items for online orders, but have to use an alternative preferred credit/debit card or checking account for any items not eligible for SNAP, as well as for taxes, pickup/delivery fees or driver tips. Online Giant Pickup orders are subject to a $2.95 fee, while Giant Delivers orders are subject to a delivery fee between $7.95 and $9.95. As always, customers with SNAP benefits can also use their EBT card for in-store purchases eligible food and grocery items.

Further, customers who prefer Instacart rush delivery may also use their SNAP benefits to buy grocery items from Giant at instacart.com/giant .

In May, Giant Food sister banner Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., enabled customers who participate in SNAP program across the grocer’s 10-state market area to use their EBT cards while shopping online via Food Lion To Go.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.