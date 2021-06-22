Advertisement
06/22/2021

Giant Food to Deliver Local Produce Boxes

Retailer partners with 20+ farmers on new e-commerce program
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Giant Food to Deliver Local Produce Boxes
Giant Food's produce boxes feature fresh, seasonal produce from local farmers via Giant Delivers.

To help keep its customers stocked with healthy, locally sourced foods, Giant Food has launched Local Produce Boxes featuring in-season produce via Giant Delivers. Available throughout the summer without a subscription or commitment, the boxes retail for $20 and will contain six or more unique items from local farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Items will vary weekly depending on farm harvests and what's in season. Customers can view local produce seasonality on a calendar featured on GiantFood.com. More than 20 farms are participating in the program, including Fifer Orchards and Vincent Farms, of Delaware; Miller Farms, Houser Produce Farm, Calloway Bros and Shlagel Farms, of Maryland; and Kirby Farms, of Virginia.

"At Giant, we know our customers appreciate fresh and seasonal produce when they are in-store or ordering online just as much as we do," said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce at Giant Food. "We look forward to bringing these specially curated Local Produce Boxes featuring summer's tastiest produce to our customers."

The launch of the Local Produce Boxes is one way that Giant Food is furthering its commitment to increase food traceability and transparency. The boxes are also part of the grocer's 2021 goal to work with 20 new farms in Maryland and 70 new farms in Virginia.

According to the retailer’s "Better Neighbor Report," Giant Food partnered with 125-plus local vendors, including more than 50 local farmers, to offer 500-plus local products in 2020.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Giant Food Makes EV Charging Stations Available in Maryland Volta Charging Maryland Energy Administration

Giant Food Makes EV Charging Stations Available in Maryland

Volta Charging reaches milestone 100 locations in state

Giant Food Partners With P&G and Kellogg’s for Pride Month

Giant Food Partners With P&G and Kellogg’s for Pride Month

Retailer spotlights LGBT-owned products in new e-commerce experience

Harps Holds Produce for Kids Fridays Campaign Healthy Family Project

Harps Holds Produce for Kids Fridays Campaign

Cause marketing program returns with giveaway

Produce Company, Wholesaler Take Part in Autonomous-Truck Pilot AWG Giumarra Cos. TuSimple

Produce Company, Wholesaler Take Part in Autonomous-Truck Pilot

Giumarra, AWG team up with TuSimple to move fresh produce

You May Also Like

Advertisement