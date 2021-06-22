Giant Food to Deliver Local Produce Boxes

To help keep its customers stocked with healthy, locally sourced foods, Giant Food has launched Local Produce Boxes featuring in-season produce via Giant Delivers. Available throughout the summer without a subscription or commitment, the boxes retail for $20 and will contain six or more unique items from local farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Items will vary weekly depending on farm harvests and what's in season. Customers can view local produce seasonality on a calendar featured on GiantFood.com. More than 20 farms are participating in the program, including Fifer Orchards and Vincent Farms, of Delaware; Miller Farms, Houser Produce Farm, Calloway Bros and Shlagel Farms, of Maryland; and Kirby Farms, of Virginia.

"At Giant, we know our customers appreciate fresh and seasonal produce when they are in-store or ordering online just as much as we do," said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce at Giant Food. "We look forward to bringing these specially curated Local Produce Boxes featuring summer's tastiest produce to our customers."

The launch of the Local Produce Boxes is one way that Giant Food is furthering its commitment to increase food traceability and transparency. The boxes are also part of the grocer's 2021 goal to work with 20 new farms in Maryland and 70 new farms in Virginia.

According to the retailer’s "Better Neighbor Report," Giant Food partnered with 125-plus local vendors, including more than 50 local farmers, to offer 500-plus local products in 2020.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.