Giant Food Partners with P&G and Kellogg’s for Pride Month

To help accelerate acceptance and advance equality for the LGBTQ+ community, Giant Food has teamed up with Procter & Gamble (P&G) and The Kellogg Co. to celebrate Pride Month. Throughout June, a dedicated immersive e-commerce experience on GiantFood.com features exclusive recipes curated by celebrity chef, cookbook author and LGBTQ+ advocate Elizabeth Falkner, and special offers from participating brands. The pages spotlight LGBT-owned brands and offer customers the opportunity to get involved with Can't Cancel Pride 2021.

"We're excited to team up with P&G and Kellogg's to celebrate Pride Month and support the diverse voices that make our communities so special," said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food and executive sponsor of Giant's Pride Business Resource Group. "Over the past year, we have been working to bring more awareness to our LGBT-owned products through our shelf labeling program and media campaigns. The Pride Month online experience is another great opportunity for customers to discover these products and join us in supporting our LGBT business partners."

Throughout the month of June, Giant customers can shop special online offers on select items from P&G to help them celebrate Pride Month, including ingredients featured in four exclusive recipes that Falkner created for Giant customers:

Fish Tacos with Ensalada de Repollo

Baba Ganouj

Kale Salad with Cashews, Mozzarella and Cumin Lime Vinaigrette

Thai Flavors Chicken Burger with Peanut Chili Special Sauce and Ginger Slaw

Each recipe on GiantFood.com is paired with a video of Chef Falkner preparing the recipe, plus a full shopping list and instructions. Customers can order all of the ingredients through Giant Delivers or schedule a pickup through Giant Pickup. Customers can also receive free pickup on Giant Pickup orders when spending $15 or more on participating items, and free delivery on Giant Delivers orders of $25 or more on participating items.

Giant Food is also offering the limited-edition Together With Pride cereal both in-store and online in June. The cereal, featuring berry-flavored rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter, was made by Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg's in collaboration with GLAAD.

In addition to spotlighting LGBT-owned businesses, Giant's Pride Month landing page offers customers the opportunity to take part in Can't Cancel Pride 2021, the celebration to raise visibility and funds benefiting organizations that positively impact and support the LGBTQ+ community. To support the event, Giant will match P&G and donate $12,500, for a total of $25,000 to benefit Can't Cancel Pride 2021.

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. The chain was recently named one of The Washington Post’s Top Places to Work and received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for two consecutive years for its efforts regarding LBGTQ+ workplace equality. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.