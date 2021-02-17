LGBTQ+ Inclusion in the Workplace

The company has also stepped up its commitment to drive LGBTQ+ visibility in its advertising. “Currently, only 1.8% of ads represent the LGBTQ+ community,” observes Miller. “As the largest advertiser in the world, we have a responsibility to accurately and authentically represent the community and help people see themselves in the world. Through brands like Pantene and Gillette, we are helping drive positive conversation that promotes equality.”

P&G isn’t alone among major CPG companies that are continuously evolving their LGBTQ+ engagement policies.

“We continue to build on creating a culture where people feel a sense of belonging,” says Florida Starks, director human resources at Chicago-based Conagra Brands. “Paramount in this process involves featuring LGBTQ+ imagery. We will update internal and external websites to reflect individuals from the LGBTQ+ community. This action reflects our commitment to a more inclusive and welcoming website for all visitors. We are also seeking opportunities on how to become a company that attracts LGBTQ+ professionals. We recognize that in order to be successful, intentional talent planning is required for growth. Our talent acquisition organization is establishing partnerships with professional organizations in the LGBTQ+ community to attract diverse talent.”

The company also boasts a leader development program targeting behaviors necessary to engage employees across multiple dimensions of diversity, including sexual orientation and gender identity; is mindful in its review of policy, facilities signage, resources and job descriptions to leverage use of gender-neutral language; and adheres to a zero-tolerance policy as part of its commitment to provide a safe and respectful work environment.

Nestlé Purina PetCare, meanwhile, “has implemented a robust diversity and inclusion program which spearheads a multitude of events such as participation in Pride Fest, Listening Sessions for LGBTQ+ members to voice their thoughts and experiences to non-LGBTQ+ people and supports a D&I ambassador lead group comprised of LGBTQ+ members raising awareness and support,” notes Dick. “I feel these programs have substantially raised awareness, encouragement and tolerance in all levels of the company and have led to the planning of more programs.”

“A few of the other ways Nestlé Purina PetCare is addressing [diversity and inclusion] issues are through our benefits and policies such as nondiscrimination protections in the workplace, domestic-partner benefits and transgender-inclusive health care benefits,” adds Dawn Higgins, diversity and inclusion manager at the company.

A key way to improve the workplace experience for LGBTQ employees is through the formation of employee resource groups (ERGs), also known as affinity networks.

“A well-run ERG program should support LGBTQ individuals in the workplace by offering workshops, training and support from both management and HR,” notes PeopleScout’s Dyson. “The overall goal of inclusion is to make LGBTQ employees feel safe and like an integral part of your team.”

Minneapolis-based General Mills, which in 2019 was among the first Minnesota companies to fly the LGBTQ rainbow flag at its world headquarters, includes the LGBTQ-focused Betty’s Family among its six affinity networks, “where employees can find a foothold within a more intimate cultural niche and build an even deeper sense of belonging,” says Mollie Wulff, who oversees corporate reputation and brand media relations at the company. P&G and Conagra likewise offer such groups.

More to Be Done

Many of these companies’ policies set standards for the entire food and consumables industry, including for the retail sector, but there’s undoubtedly more that can be done. For their part, retailers can make a commitment to seek out LGBTQ-owned businesses, as Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer and St. Louis-based Schnucks have through recently launched supplier diversity efforts.

That could include companies like Five North Chocolate, which, in January 2019 added to its packaging “the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce seal and a statement on our LGBT Business certification and commitment to celebrating diversity,” notes Conrad. “We are fortunate to have received great praise for the move and even a feature in Forbes.”

Beyond actively recruiting LGBTQ suppliers, “[t]he food and consumables industry must continue to work on their workplace environments,” advises Dick, of Nestlé Purina PetCare. “Most of the companies have large manufacturing and warehouse facilities where the mentality is not of acceptance. They are male-dominated and can be in less educated or rural areas where knowledge, awareness and support are less prevalent.”

“In terms of connecting with LGBTQ customers, simply showing and not telling can be the most powerful way to engage with customers of different backgrounds,” counsels PeopleScout’s Dyson. “For example, seeing LGBTQ workers in management positions or hiring at-risk or homeless LGBTQ youth could display your commitment to LGBTQ diversity more impactfully than marketing or branding your support. It’s one thing to say you support the LGBTQ community; however, seeing you take direct social action speaks louder than words.”

With all that remains to be done to improve the LGBTQ+ experience in the food and consumables industry, there’s still cause for optimism, according to one keen observer.

“A generation ago, conversations concerning the LGBTQ+ community were not happening very frequently,” notes P&G’s Miller. “We are in the midst of a transformative period of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace — and that is both hopeful and exciting.