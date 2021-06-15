Giant Food Makes EV Charging Stations Available in Maryland

Thanks in large part to Giant Food and the Maryland Energy Administration, Volta Industries Inc. (Volta Charging), a provider of commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, now has 100 brand-sponsored complimentary charging stations in prime locations across the state, including such popular attractions as the Mall of Columbia and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Volta Charging equipment incorporates marketing messaging on the station’s screens, enabling members of the public to use the chargers at no cost.

Under the public-private partnership, Volta Charging has received financial assistance for 64 chargers at 22 locations and counting across Maryland, via Baltimore-based MEA’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Rebate Program, which has helped drive the deployment of more than 5,000 residential and commercial charging stations in the state since 2014.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the program as “yet another testament to Maryland’s standing as a national leader in transportation electrification. Expanding access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure is critical to achieving both our emissions reduction and EV deployment goals, while serving the needs of Marylanders and visitors alike.”

“We now have 74 Volta kiosks installed at Giant Food locations across our market area,” noted Ira Kress, President of Landover, Md.-based Giant Food. “As part of our continued sustainability commitments, we are furthering our actions to reduce carbon emissions through our business practices and key partnerships. We are happy to partner with Volta to provide on-site charging options for our EV customers, and a quick, convenient, and complimentary service that supports their personal efforts to live more sustainably.”

“We’re proud to work with Maryland Energy Administration to provide greater access to open, reliable and convenient charging infrastructure that underpins the massive shift to electric vehicles,” said Scott Mercer, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Volta Charging. “Volta is a key component of Giant Food’s visionary Better Neighbor program focused on building healthy communities today and tomorrow. This relationship allowed us to work together with the state of Maryland to offer alternative fueling solutions for drivers at the places they like to go, while also supporting the goal of wellness and a cleaner environment for all Marylanders.”

The news comes on the heels of Albertsons Cos. banner Vons’ participation in an outdoor advertising campaign highlighting the benefits of driving EVs, in collaboration with Volta Charging and Southern California Edison, with the content appearing on charging stations owned and operated by Volta Charging at a Vons store in Lakewood, Calif.

Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on the list.