Vons Helps Raise EV Awareness

Albertsons Cos.’ Vons banner has joined forces with Volta Industries Inc., known as Volta Charging, a provider of commerce-centric EV charging networks, and Southern California Edison (SCE), the largest electricity provider for the region, on SCE’s innovative outdoor advertising campaign highlighting the benefits of driving electric vehicles (EVs). The content will appear on charging stations owned and operated by Volta Charging at a Vons store in Lakewood, Calif.

Volta Charging builds and operates EV charging stations with digital displays that are part of a sophisticated media network. Placed in front of retail locations, the sponsor-supported charging stations provide complimentary energy to customers who can plug in their vehicles where they park and shop.

“We wanted to reach drivers about the benefits of electric vehicles right where they live, and by providing charging infrastructure equitably in our service area,” explained Grant Takahashi, a senior advisor in Rosemead, Calif.-based SCE’s eMobility group, who created the EV awareness campaign aimed at underserved communities. The ads were designed to inform the public that driving an electric car can lead to cleaner air, lower driving costs and potential EV rebates.

“Albertsons Cos and Vons are proud to support SCE’s EV Awareness efforts through our Volta charging network,” noted Kevin Curry, President, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, Southern California division. “Vons is committed to integrating sustainability into our everyday business decisions to enable our associates, customers and stakeholders to create better lives, vibrant neighborhoods and a healthier planet. The Volta network provides an environmentally friendly electric vehicle charging option for our customers. We are proud to be a partner in this EV Awareness effort.”

As well as the Vons charging station in Lakewood, eight more Volta Charging sites at shopping centers and other locations are expected to go live in the next few months.

“The widespread adoption of electric vehicles will benefit individuals, communities and the environment at large. asserted Scott Mercer, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Volta Charging, which also has an office in New York. “Volta is pleased to work with Southern California Edison and Albertsons to deliver this message directly to members of the Lakewood community. By placing our charging network directly in front of essential services like Vons grocery store, we can also relay the added convenience for drivers who want to ‘fuel up’ where and when they shop, rather than drive to a separate gas station.”

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, revealed that they had entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be called Volta Inc.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.