The Giant Co. Gives Props to Team

Recognizing the essential role of front-line workers in everyday life, The Giant Co. recently celebrated the achievements of its grocery team at its annual business meeting, which was held virtually last week. Twelve awards were presented in recognition of the recipients’ commitment to the company and engagement efforts.

“In what was an extremely challenging year, our more than 35,000 team members elevated their game when it came to customer service, innovation and connecting families in the midst of a pandemic,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of The Giant Co. “The team members recognized this year are role models for our entire organization, embracing our customer and team promises, keeping The Giant Co.’s values front and center, and leading by example to live our purpose in all that they do. We are so grateful for their contributions to our company and the communities they serve, and are thrilled to recognize them for their performance.”

The 2021 award recipients are:

Store of the Year , awarded to a store that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members, went to the Keyser, West Virginia Martin's, located at 100 Keyser Mall.

Category of the Year , awarded to the category team that continuously finds ways to enhance customers’ shopping experience, actively seeks ways to simplify processes, effectively generates incremental sales and profits, and exemplifies the company's “one-team” attitude, was presented to the ethnic team, comprising Crickett Blauch, category manager; Jessica Dorsey, analyst; Haley Michaels, admin; and Jennifer Sheaffer, coordinator.

Retail Team Member of the Year , awarded to a team member who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support fellow team members and lives by the company’s values, went to Nicole Garafola, Giant direct lead at the New Hope, Pennsylvania, location.

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year , awarded to a team member who consistently provides leadership and support across all areas in distribution by acting with a sense of urgency and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and support the stores, was presented to Jamie Rhone, supervisor of maintenance at the company’s Carlisle, Pennsylvania, perishable distribution center.

Support Center Team Member of the Year went to Ashley Flower, manager, public relations. This award recognizes one team member who consistently and emphatically provides leadership and support across all functions of the brand, acting with a sense of urgency and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and the support center.

Simplify Shopping , awarded to a team member who has created or exceptionally executed a simplified shopping experience for customers, was presented to Emily Mikus, director, loyalty.

Inspiring Fresh Ideas , awarded to a team member who has demonstrated courage to innovate and create value for customers, went to John MacDonald, director, marketing operations and meal solutions.

Creating Healthier Communities , awarded to a team member who has demonstrated connecting and innovative value with communities to help them be healthier and more sustainable, was presented to The Giant Co.’s COVID-19 response team, consisting of 16 team members from across all functions of the business. The h onorees were Rodney Allen, district director of operations; Dan Alonso, manager of innovation; Kiara Banks, coordinator, store communications; Chris Brand, director of communications and social impact; Jason Clarke, manager of communications planning; Deb Franklin, manager of associate relations; Ron Hawes, director of store support; Mark Hornung, brand manager, Giant Direct; Greg Lux, director of quality assurance; Bill Patton, manager of development and industry; Michael Raimo, director of nonperishable field merchandising; Morgan Shreiber, director of fresh field merchandising; Chris Saboe, director, e-commerce operations; Caron Sanders, director of regional human resources; Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations; and Kim Taylor, manager of marketing store operations.

Grow Through New Opportunities was awarded to Sabita Singh, store manager at Giant’s East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, location. This award is presented to a team member who has fostered and mentored team members to enable them to grow in the organization.

Make a Difference , awarded to a team member who has volunteered and connected with a nonprofit organization to make communities stronger, went to Mike Tirrell, specialist, field merchandising.

Be You , awarded to a team member who demonstrates the value of care and creates an inclusive environment where all voices are valued and there's a sense of belonging for all, was presented to Aaysha Noor, head of diversity and inclusion.

Rounding out the retailer's awards program, the President’s Award was presented to Steve Harfield, district director serving south central Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland. This award is The Giant Co.’s highest annually presented honor and is voted upon by all of the company’s living past presidents: Rick Herring, Tom Lenkevich, Allan Noddle, Tony Schiano, Carl Schlicker and Sander van der Laan. The prestigious award recognizes an individual who consistently delivers exceptional performance, contributes to the organization’s success in countless ways, is a role model for the company’s values and brings the company’s purpose to life in all that they do.

The Giant Co. recently celebrated the grand opening of its urban flagship store in Philadelphia — also made possible by its dedicated team members. The 65,000-square-foot store, situated on the second floor of a 25-floor residential tower, features a VIP elevator for apartment dwellers, electric vehicle-charging stations, a plant-based dairy department, a food hall, local products spanning every category, a beer garden, and a pickup station for online orders.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. serves millions of consumers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co. family of brands consists of Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.