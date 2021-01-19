Giant Co. Introduces Choice Pass

In line with its long-term strategic omnichannel plans, The Giant Co. is offering Choice Pass to its online Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct customers. Replacing PodPass, the service aims to improve the grocer’s holistic online experience while maintaining its focus on helping families save time so they can spend more time together.

Choice Pass provides unlimited free delivery and pickup for $98 a year, saving subscribers $21 annually. According to Giant Co., the service will pay for itself with just two deliveries monthly or one pickup a week. Customers can order as often as they like and never pay a delivery or pickup fee.

“The demand for online grocery services has skyrocketed over the past year, far surpassing the growth that was originally predicted,” noted Matt Simon, Giant Co.’s CMO. “The same holds true for Giant Direct, where we’ve seen online customers grow each month. Today’s families are strapped for time, and Choice Pass simplifies shopping with an easy solution that helps save them time and money, without compromising on quality, giving them more time to come together at their table and connect over a meal.”

To emphasize this customer-facing change, Choice Pass boasts a new logo inspired by that of the Giant Choice Rewards program while conveying the message that the grocer’s aim is to make life a little easier for families.

As PodPass did, Choice Pass will continue to offer a monthly option of $12.95 for unlimited free pickup and delivery. For individual orders, the pickup fee is $2.95, with a minimum required order of $30, while the delivery fee for an individual order is $7.95 with a minimum required order of $60.

“Currently, one-third of our customers engage with us digitally,” continued Simon. “As that number grows, given the renewed interest in subscription services, especially grocery delivery, Choice Pass also positions us for future growth in the expanding digital landscape. And as we look forward, we’ll continue to explore ways to strengthen our e-commerce platform to not only meet the increasing demand, but to also offer a seamlessly integrated online experience to our online customers.”

Giant Co. rolled out the Giant Direct brand in Feb. 2019 when it opened its first e-commerce hub, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. By July of that year, the retailer had already reached the milestone of its 100th operating pickup location in its hometown of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Giant Co. also launched a new website to deliver a unified online experience bringing everything together for customers — all offerings, products and Giant Choice Rewards — as well as featuring a bolder interface and better personalization.

Customers across 90% of the grocer’s market area have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services, according to Giant Co.

An omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, The Giant Co. has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.