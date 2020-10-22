Saladworks Opens Restaurant at Giant Co. Store

Fast-casual, entrée salad franchise Saladworks has opened an in-store restaurant within The Giant Co.’s grocery store in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Located at 3310 Trindle Road, the location, which debuted on Oct. 12, offers guests a variety of healthy items they can pick up while shopping, including customizable salads, wraps and soups.

Saladworks’ move to open restaurants within grocery chains and other nontraditional venues began in early last year, when the chain opened its first in-store location in Philadelphia ShopRite. So far, Saladworks has restaurants in six supermarkets in Pennsylvania and New York, with more than 10 new openings planned through Q1 2021.

Much like their stand-alone locations across the country, the in-store restaurants present an array of more than 60 fresh ingredients, allowing guests to create their own salads, as well as a limited assortment of grab-and-go items. The company has created a menu that caters to a wide range of nutritional needs (vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian) and diets (keto, Paleo, Whole 30, etc.), and includes 12 chef-driven Signature items.

“With COVID-19 bringing safety challenges to self-serve food bars in grocery stores everywhere, guests can feel safe with Saladworks, since the salad bars are situated in a separate space here only staff has access,” said Eric Lavinder, VP of development for Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Saladworks, which has more 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. “Guests can get the same great experience and variety at a grocery location as they can a traditional restaurant.”

In addition to in-store orders, Camp Hill location will give shoppers the option of ordering online via the Saladworks website or by calling ahead for pickup. Customers can also have their orders delivered by such third-party delivery partners as Door Dash, GrubHub and UberEats. Saladworks also caters events with items like King Salads, Entertaining Trays, sandwiches and Pinwheel/Signature Wraps.

The Giant Co. revealed the new partnership with Saladworks when the retailer unveiled its updated brand platform, For Today's Table.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.