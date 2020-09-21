Aftershock: What’s Next for a Hungry Nation

The extremes of this situation were most evident in March and April, before gradually lessening in May and June. By July and August, Americans weary of being exiled at home ventured out more regularly to restaurants that had reopened, many having found inventive ways to accommodate diners. Meanwhile, retailers also found inventive ways to adjust their foodservice operations with new approaches to presentation, packaging and service.

Throughout the pandemic, lingering questions for retail foodservice operators and restaurants have centered on how Americans’ eating behaviors would change once the COVID-19 situation is resolved. Would shopping patterns return to normal — meaning the way people shopped and dined out prior to the declaration of a national emergency on March 13 — or would the behaviors established during the pandemic stick, leading to further transformation in the way that America eats?

These were among the key areas of exploration in a major foodservice study conducted by researchers with Progressive Grocer’s parent company, EnsembleIQ. The goal was to gain insight into Americans’ future behaviors regarding retail foodservice and restaurant usage by gauging current sentiment across a range of eating and food preparation behaviors. Researchers also employed a unique approach by assessing satisfaction levels with the quality of in-home food preparation and related product purchases, which offer hints as to how the balance between retail foodservice and restaurants could shake out this fall and beyond.