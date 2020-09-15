Press enter to search
Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit Aiding Front-Line Employees

By Abby Kleckler - 09/15/2020

By Abby Kleckler - 09/15/2020
Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit Aiding Front-Line Employees
The Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit will take place virtually from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Progressive Grocer's Retail Foodservice Innovation (RFI) Summit is set to take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The virtual event will not only provide solutions to growing meal revenue in light of an upside-down environment created by COVID-19, but it will also raise money for the Grocery Workers Relief Fund.

For every one-on-one meeting that takes place in the Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit environment, an attendee will be contributing to help those front-line grocery workers who have become essential in the fight to keep America fed and supplied. Progressive Grocer aims to hit $5,000 in total donations.

Retailers interested in the future of retail foodservice can register for the free event today. Participants will be part of a first-of-its-kind innovative experience to get ahead of what's next in categories spanning:

  • Technology
  • Food Safety
  • Merchandising
  • Delivery Options
  • Business Model Innovation
  • Customer Loyalty and Retention

See a complete agenda of speakers and join in the virtual experience at www.retailfoodserviceinnovation.com

Progressive Grocer Launches Foodservice Innovation Event

Progressive Grocer Launches Foodservice Innovation Event

A first-of-its kind virtual event designed to inform, inspire and help retailers grow their foodservice business

Retail Foodservice Infrastructure Ensures Safety

Retail Foodservice Infrastructure Ensures Safety

This critical category is evolving as the nation reels amid the coronavirus pandemic

What Food Retail Innovation Means Now

What Food Retail Innovation Means Now

20 retailers are redefining the grocery experience for the COVID-19 age

Ask A Chef: Wahlburgers Dishes on Menu Trends, Retail Partnerships

Ask A Chef: Wahlburgers Dishes on Menu Trends, Retail Partnerships

A sit-down with chef and co-founder Paul Wahlberg

