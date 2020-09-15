Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit Aiding Front-Line Employees

Progressive Grocer's Retail Foodservice Innovation (RFI) Summit is set to take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The virtual event will not only provide solutions to growing meal revenue in light of an upside-down environment created by COVID-19, but it will also raise money for the Grocery Workers Relief Fund.

For every one-on-one meeting that takes place in the Retail Foodservice Innovation Summit environment, an attendee will be contributing to help those front-line grocery workers who have become essential in the fight to keep America fed and supplied. Progressive Grocer aims to hit $5,000 in total donations.

Retailers interested in the future of retail foodservice can register for the free event today. Participants will be part of a first-of-its-kind innovative experience to get ahead of what's next in categories spanning:

Technology

Food Safety

Merchandising

Delivery Options

Business Model Innovation

Customer Loyalty and Retention

See a complete agenda of speakers and join in the virtual experience at www.retailfoodserviceinnovation.com.