Progressive Grocer Launches Foodservice Innovation Event

The world of retail foodservice has been extremely disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak and numerous efforts to contain its spread. Those efforts had a powerful impact on every aspect of the consumers’ meal journey and how retailers operate stores. It created great uncertainty around the future behaviors when it comes to eating out, cooking at home or visiting a local grocer to purchase prepared foods. The future is always unclear, but events of the past few months have made it even murkier, especially when it comes to understanding what it will take to win with hungry consumers throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty and what was already a quest to find new ways to serve customers in a world of blurry distinctions between food at home and away from home, Progressive Grocer plans to light a way forward with a first-of-its-kind digital event appropriately titled: Retail Foodservice Innovation.

From Sept. 1-3 we will digitally convene the sharpest minds in retail foodservice, the most innovative solution providers and the most astute operators to explore the road ahead for retail foodservice and how to win with tomorrow’s shoppers. Over the course of three days with a virtual event that leverages the latest technology, Progressive Grocer will show the retail industry how to get ahead of what’s next in retail foodservice.

