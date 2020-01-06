Retail Foodservice Infrastructure Ensures Safety

She adds that Dover’s newest release is an all-metal food bar called the MBI, available for merchandising hot and cold food items, and “a great venue for enticing the time-crunched lunch-rushers who are depending on the time waiting in line to be very minimal.”

When it comes to food safety, Proctor says: “All of our cases are designed and tested to meet and exceed NSF [National Science Foundation] and UL [Underwriters Laboratories] standards. We are dedicated to helping retailers with maintaining product freshness and maximizing product shelf life by educating on how to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold and everything in between to monitor food temperatures, and keeping equipment at top performance.”

Essential Business

Joe Michaels, VP of new product development at Denver-based Tebo Store Fixtures, says that the company “has provided everything from supplies like hooks and bags to technology like indoor and outdoor digital menu boards, digital signage and customer analytics for over 50 years.”

According to Michaels, the company has been deemed essential during the pandemic because it services the grocery industry, and, although the showroom is currently closed, product can either be shipped or picked up at the Denver warehouse while the sales, accounting and design staff are working from home.

Significantly, he points out that the company’s latest addition is an affordable, customizable shield that protects both employees and customers from threats like COVID-19 by creating a clean, clear barrier of safety between people.

For his part, Daniel Poor, VP and business unit leader at N Wasserstrom, in Columbus, Ohio, notes that “Amtecko/Wasserstrom is considered an essential business, and our manufacturing and distribution locations remain operational to support our clients in the foodservice and hospitality industries.”