Consumers Bring the Foodservice Experience Home

“Charcuterie,” a French term, can be interpreted in many ways. Most retailers and suppliers define it as a do-it-yourself approach to an assortment of cured meats, cheeses and other accompaniments such as crackers, dried fruits, jams and spreads, olives, nuts, and breads.

For Fiorucci Foods, charcuterie has been a staple behind the brand’s heritage for 170 years, bringing together a wide array of Italian meats, cheeses and snacks.

“Charcuterie has grown steadily over the years, primarily in fine-dining restaurants, and now we are seeing that trend cross over to the retail grocery environment, especially during the holiday season,” says Shawn Munck, director of marketing for European brands at Colonial Heights, Va.-based Fiorucci. “We believe charcuterie will be adopted by more than just foodies in the coming years, becoming more mainstream as a way for people to express their creative freedom when preparing food for themselves and their families.”

Five years ago, a consumer heading to the grocery store for cold cuts or a party platter might stop by the deli for some sliced Swiss cheese and Virginia ham. Today, that consumer is increasingly looking for Italian salami to build the kind of charcuterie-and-cheese platter or board they would have previously found on a restaurant menu.

“The charcuterie category’s amazing evolution has grown to heights where charcuterie is now transforming the way shoppers view their deli,” asserts Evan Inada, charcuterie/partnerships director at San Francisco-based Columbus Craft Meats, a division of Hormel Foods. “Retailers are understanding that their charcuterie category is the best way to showcase all of their specialty meats, cheese, crackers, nuts, olives, chocolates, etc., while providing a heightened grocerant experience to their shoppers.”