Giant Co. Expands Flashfood Partnership

After a successful pilot program this past spring at four Lancaster, Pennsylvania, stores earlier this year, The Giant Co. will expand its partnership with the Flashfood app to another 33 stores this month. Flashfood enables customers to buy fresh produce, meat, deli and bakery products nearing their best-before date at significantly lower prices.

“We understand that family budgets are tight, even more so in recent months, which often impacts accessibility to fresh foods,” noted John Ponnett, EVP of retail operations at The Giant Co. “With Flashfood, we are giving our customers that access to more fresh and affordable food, while also helping to reduce food waste. In fact, 84% of our Flashfood customers told us that they can eat more fresh food because of this program. We are excited to introduce Flashfood to more stores and more customers this month.”

As of Dec. 10, the Flashfood app is available at Giant stores in Columbia, Dover, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Exton, Frazer, Gilbertsville, Kennett Square, Lancaster, Leola, Manchester, Mt. Joy, Phoenixville, Pottstown, Quarryville, Red Lion, Royersford, Shrewsbury, Stowe, Thorndale, West Chester, West Grove and York, Pennsylvania, and Rising Sun, Maryland.

The free Flashfood app enables shoppers to find deals on fresh items that are close to their best-before dates. Shoppers then make purchases directly through the app and pick up their orders the same day from the Flashfood zone at a participating Giant or Martin’s store.

“The Giant Co. has shown it is a truly innovative grocer with a tremendous commitment to serving its communities,” said Eric Tribe, VP of partnerships at Toronto-based Flashfood. “Our partnership is helping to ensure that perfectly good surplus food is enjoyed by families and avoids ending up in landfills. In our pilot program alone, over 11,000 shoppers took advantage of great deals on Flashfood, and we successfully diverted tens of thousands of pounds of food from landfills in just 12 weeks.”

In celebration of the expanded partnership, new Flashfood users in Pennsylvania and Maryland will receive $10 off their first purchase by signing up through this link.

Other retailers that have teamed with Flashfood include Meijer, SpartanNash and Tops Markets.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.